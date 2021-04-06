Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation

Jordan’s public prosecutor banned on Tuesday all media and social media from publishing information about the former Crown Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein’s situation, in order to “preserve the confidentiality of the ongoing investigation,” state news agency Petra reported.

The ban is ongoing until “another decision is made” and it includes audio and visual media, including social media sites, Public Prosecutor Hasan al-Abdullat said in a statement carried by the news agency.

The circulation and publication of any pictures or video clips related to the investigation are also banned, according to Petra.

Prince Hamza bin Hussein had attempted to mobilize local officials for actions that were intended to harm the security of Jordan, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday.

The government had launched a security investigation after it was revealed that a former minister, a member of the royal family, and some other individuals had tried to target the country’s “security and stability,” Petra News Agency reported on Saturday.

On Monday, Jordan's King Abdullah authorized Prince Hassan to deal with the situation regarding Prince Hamzah, according to a Jordanian royal court statement.

Prince Hamzah confirmed that he would adhere to the approach of the Hashemite ruling family and the path that the king entrusted to Prince Hassan, according to Jordan’s Royal Court.

