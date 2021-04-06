Suez Canal chairman says expansion to the south under consideration

Suez Canal Chairman Osama Rabie told Reuters on Tuesday an expansion of the southern section of the waterway where the massive container ship Ever Given became stranded was under consideration.

The authority is also looking into procuring the kinds of cranes that could potentially offload cargo at heights of up to 250 meters (820 ft) for these kinds of emergencies, Rabie said.

“Our procedures are sound, we are just aiming to improve the service,” Rabie said.

