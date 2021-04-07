.
Biden administration is expected to resume US aid to UN agency for Palestinians

Palestinian employees of UNRWA take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza, on September 19, 2018. (AFP)
Joseph Haboush & Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

The Biden administration is expected to announce the resumption of US aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Wednesday, sources confirmed to Al Arabiya English.

US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield is expected to announce the move. An UNRWA official told Al Arabiya English that the aid was “badly needed.”

The expected announcement is another step taken by the Biden administration to reverse Trump-era policies on Palestinians. Former President Donald Trump halted US aid for the UN agency that helps Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), closed the Palestinian Liberation Organization office in Washington and moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Biden pledged to restore aid to Palestinians as one of the steps he would take to help.

The US announced last month that it was giving $15 million in humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, previously said the aid would bring more stability and security to “both Israelis and Palestinians alike.”

Biden has repeatedly said he supports a two-state solution to end the decades long Arab-Israeli conflict.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
