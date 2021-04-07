.
Iran confirms attack on its ship Saviz in Red Sea: State TV

Iranian ship ‘Iran Saviz’ in 2018. (Al Arabiya)
Iranian ship 'Iran Saviz' in 2018. (File photo)

Reuters

Iran’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that an Iranian vessel, the Saviz, had been targeted in the Red Sea, a day after media reports that the ship had been attacked with limpet mines.

“The explosion occurred on Tuesday morning near the Djibouti coast and caused minor damage with no casualties. The vessel was a civilian ship stationed there to secure the region against pirates,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

“The issue is under investigation”.

It is the latest in a series of reported attacks on Israeli- or Iranian-owned cargo ships since late February, for which the two sides have each accused the other of being responsible.

Israeli officials declined to comment on Tuesday’s reported attack on the Iranian cargo ship.

The incidents have occurred since US President Joe Biden took office in January, pledging to rejoin Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six world powers - abandoned by his predecessor Donald Trump in a move welcomed by Israel - if Tehran returns to full compliance with the deal.

Tehran and Washington held what they described as “constructive” indirect talks in Vienna on Tuesday aimed at finding ways to revive the accord.

