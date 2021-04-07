Jordan media ban includes Prince Hamzah investigation content, not opinions

Jordan’s ban on media coverage of the former Crown Prince Hamzah's case affects only content related to the investigations, not expressing opinions within the law, state television reported on Wednesday, citing the attorney general.

“The ban on publishing topics related to His Royal Highness Prince Hamzah bin al-Hussein, which was issued yesterday, includes everything related to the course of the investigation, its confidentiality, integrity, evidence related to it, its parties, and everything connected,” the official said in a statement carried by Jordan Television on Twitter.

On Tuesday, Jordan’s public prosecutor banned all media and social media from publishing information about the Prince Hamzah’s situation, in order to “preserve the confidentiality of the ongoing investigation,” state news agency Petra reported.

The ban is ongoing until “another decision is made” and it includes audio and visual media, including social media sites, Public Prosecutor Hasan al-Abdullat said in a statement carried by the news agency.

The circulation and publication of any pictures or video clips related to the investigation were also banned, according to Petra.

Prince Hamza bin Hussein had attempted to mobilize local officials for actions that were intended to harm the security of Jordan, Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said on Sunday.

The government had launched a security investigation after it was revealed that a former minister, a member of the royal family, and some other individuals had tried to target the country’s “security and stability,” Petra News Agency reported on Saturday.

Jordan's King Abudullah II is expected address the kingdom in a televised message on Wednesday, according to local media reports.

