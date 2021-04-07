President Biden spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah: White House

President Joe Biden spoke today with King Abdullah II of Jordan to express strong US support for Jordan and underscore the importance of King Abdullah II’s leadership to the United States and the region.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Together they discussed the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the United States, Jordan’s important role in the region, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple political, economic, and security issues.

The President also affirmed that the United States supports a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Read more:

Jordan media ban includes Prince Hamzah investigation content, not opinions

International reactions to security developments in Jordan