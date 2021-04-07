.
President Biden spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah: White House

US President Joe Biden speaks prior to signing the American Rescue Plan, a package of economic relief measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
A file photo shows US President Joe Biden inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US. . (Reuters)

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden spoke today with King Abdullah II of Jordan to express strong US support for Jordan and underscore the importance of King Abdullah II’s leadership to the United States and the region.

Together they discussed the strong bilateral ties between Jordan and the United States, Jordan’s important role in the region, and strengthening bilateral cooperation on multiple political, economic, and security issues.

The President also affirmed that the United States supports a two state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

