Prince Hamzah committed to place Jordan’s interests above all: King Abdullah

King Abdullah II of Jordan said that former Crown Prince Hamzah has committed himself to place the interest of Jordan, its constitution, and its laws above any other considerations, after multiple top officials were arrested for security reasons.

King Abdullah added that he decided to deal with the conflict with Prince Hamzah within the framework of the Hashemite family, and entrusted this path to their uncle, Prince El Hassan bin Talal.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Prince Hamza bin Hussein had attempted to mobilize local officials for actions that were intended to harm the security of Jordan, according to Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi. The government had launched a security investigation after it was revealed that a former minister, a member of the royal family, and some other individuals had tried to target the country’s “security and stability.”

“Hamzah today is with his family in his palace under my care, as for other aspects, it is under investigation, in accordance with the law, until its completion, so that its results will be dealt with in the context of our well-established state institutions, in a manner that guarantees fairness and transparency,” King Abdullah added.

“Our country faces difficult economic challenges exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, and we are aware of the weight of the difficulties our citizens face. We face these and other challenges, as we have always done, united, hand in hand,” he added.

“Our country is accustomed to facing challenges, and we are accustomed to triumphing over challenges, and over the course of our history we have defeated all the targets that tried to undermine the homeland, and we came out of them stronger and more united. For the sake of the elevation of our people and our nation, and for the sake of Palestine, Jerusalem,” King Abdullah added.

King Abdullah added that the challenge of the past days was not the most difficult or the most dangerous to the stability of Jordan, but it was the most painful for himself, because the sides of the discord were inside and outside “his one home.”

“But there is no difference between my responsibility towards my small family and my large family. My first responsibility is to serve Jordan and protect its people, its constitution, and its laws. Nothing and no one is taking precedence over the security and stability of Jordan, and it was necessary to take the necessary measures to fulfill this trust,” he added.

Read more:

Recording emerges of heated exchange between Jordan’s Prince Hamzah and army chief

Jordan media ban includes Prince Hamzah investigation content, not opinions

Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets Jordanian counterpart, reaffirms Riyadh’s support