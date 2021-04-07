US Biden administration to restore about $150 million in aid to Palestinians: Sources

.
Joe Biden (L) meets with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah March 9, 2016. (File photo: Reuters)
Reuters

The Biden administration plans to unveil a package of about $150 million in US aid to the Palestinians, restoring part of the assistance that was cut off by former President Donald Trump, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The aid, mostly to be provided through the United Nations relief agency UNWRA, is expected to be announced by the State Department as soon as Wednesday as part of an effort to repair US ties with the Palestinians that all but collapsed during Trump’s tenure.

President Joe Biden’s administration has made clear it intends to roll back parts of Trump’s approach that Palestinians denounced as heavily biased in favor of Israel.

