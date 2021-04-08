.
Jordan’s former finance minister Bassem Awadallah remains in detention: Official

Dr. Bassem Awadallah, the Jordanian monarch's envoy to Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Dr. Bassem Awadallah. (File photo: Supplied)

Reuters, Amman

Jordan’s former finance minister Bassem Awadallah remains in detention as part of ongoing investigations, the state news agency cited an official source as saying on Thursday.

Awadallah, who also served as chief of Jordan’s royal court, was one of several people the government said were detained as part of an investigation into activities aimed at destabilizing the country.

The official said reports circulating on social media that Awadallah had left Jordan were not true.

-Developing

