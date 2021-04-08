.
UNRWA praises new US aid for Palestinians at ‘critical moment’

Palestinian employees of UNRWA take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza, on September 19, 2018. (AFP)
Palestinian employees of UNRWA take part in a protest against job cuts by UNRWA, in Gaza, on September 19, 2018. (AFP)

AFP, Amman

The cash-strapped UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA Thursday praised President Joe Biden’s administration for resuming US financial support, saying it came at a “critical moment” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“UNRWA could not be more pleased that once again we will partner with the United States to provide critical assistance to some of the most vulnerable refugees across the Middle East,” the agency’s commissioner general, Philippe Lazzarini, said in a statement.

“The US contribution comes at a critical moment, as we continue to adjust to the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic presents.”

