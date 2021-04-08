.
.
.
.
Language

US, Iran may meet next week for indirect talks on nuclear deal: State Department

EEAS Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria. (Reuters)
EEAS Deputy Secretary General Enrique Mora and Iranian Deputy at Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi wait for the start of a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna, Austria. (Reuters)
Iran nuclear deal

US, Iran may meet next week for indirect talks on nuclear deal: State Department

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Talks between the US and Iran may go into next week in an effort to reach a new nuclear deal, the State Department said Friday.

President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy for Yemen, Rob Malley, is expected to return to Washington for the weekend after leading the US delegation during talks in Vienna this week.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Discussions this week, which European countries and Russia and China mediated, were “productive and businesslike,” Price said.

Pressed about recent reports and comments he previously made, Price said the US would continue to push back against Iran’s “nefarious activities,” including support for terrorism and its ballistic missile program.

Biden could strike a deal with Iran, but US law poses obstacles at home Middle East Iran nuclear deal Biden could strike a deal with Iran, but US law poses obstacles at home

However, Price refused to rule out lifting sanctions levied by the Trump administration on Iran’s central bank.

“When it comes to Iran’s nefarious activities … we will continue to push back on that. Sanctions will continue to be important tools for doing that,” he said.

But talks are expected to continue next week in Vienna. “Our task is to determine how we might resume compliance under our commitments to the JCPOA [Iran nuclear deal],” Price said.

“The dynamics and mechanics of that are precisely what Rob [Malley] is discussing with the Europeans and the Chinese and Russians.”

Read more: White House not anticipating taking actions against Iran amid nuclear negotiations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor Saudi Arabia’s Council of Ministers adopts policy to prevent child labor
Top Content
Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT Israel informed US it attacked Iran’s Saviz ship in Red Sea as retaliation: NYT
Qatari royal is among investors exposed in Credit Suisse supply-chain funds Qatari royal is among investors exposed in Credit Suisse supply-chain funds
India reports record number of new cases as infections continue to rapidly surge India reports record number of new cases as infections continue to rapidly surge
Saudi Crown Prince launches AlUla’s design vision ‘A Journey Through Time’ Saudi Crown Prince launches AlUla’s design vision ‘A Journey Through Time’
Police identify six dead Bangladesh family members in Texas murder-suicide plot Police identify six dead Bangladesh family members in Texas murder-suicide plot
Egypt issues second warning to Ethiopia amid dam deadlock Egypt issues second warning to Ethiopia amid dam deadlock
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More