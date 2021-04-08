US, Iran may meet next week for indirect talks on nuclear deal: State Department

Talks between the US and Iran may go into next week in an effort to reach a new nuclear deal, the State Department said Friday.

President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy for Yemen, Rob Malley, is expected to return to Washington for the weekend after leading the US delegation during talks in Vienna this week.

Discussions this week, which European countries and Russia and China mediated, were “productive and businesslike,” Price said.

Pressed about recent reports and comments he previously made, Price said the US would continue to push back against Iran’s “nefarious activities,” including support for terrorism and its ballistic missile program.

However, Price refused to rule out lifting sanctions levied by the Trump administration on Iran’s central bank.

“When it comes to Iran’s nefarious activities … we will continue to push back on that. Sanctions will continue to be important tools for doing that,” he said.

But talks are expected to continue next week in Vienna. “Our task is to determine how we might resume compliance under our commitments to the JCPOA [Iran nuclear deal],” Price said.

“The dynamics and mechanics of that are precisely what Rob [Malley] is discussing with the Europeans and the Chinese and Russians.”

