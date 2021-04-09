.
Top US diplomat calls Jordan's King Abdullah II in show of more support

King of Jordan Abdullah II addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France Jan.15, 2020. (Reuters)

Reuters

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Jordan’s King Abdullah on Thursday and “reaffirmed the US commitment to its strategic partnership with Jordan,” a State Department spokesman said.

Blinken’s call, a day after President Joe Biden underlined strong US support for Jordan and the leadership of the king, follows a political crisis in the Middle Eastern country.

King Abdullah said on Wednesday sedition had been quashed after a rift with his half-brother and former heir Prince Hamza bin Hussein, whom the government had accused of links to efforts to destabilize Jordan.

In Thursday’s call, Blinken commended the king for “Jordan’s steadfast leadership promoting peace and stability in the Middle East,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement.

Jordan was rocked with reports last week of an attempted plot to destabilize the country.

The international community quickly released statements in support of Jordan’s King Abdullah II after the incident.

