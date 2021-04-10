.
.
.
.
Language

US will not lift all sanctions on Iran: senior Biden administration official

The 'Grand Hotel Wien' in Vienna, Austria, April 9, 2021 where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place. (AP)
The 'Grand Hotel Wien' in Vienna, Austria, April 9, 2021 where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place. (AP)
Iran nuclear deal

US will not lift all sanctions on Iran: senior Biden administration official

The official would not elaborate but voiced an apparent frustration with the Trump administration “going out of their way to make it difficult” for the US to rejoin the JCPOA

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States will not lift all sanctions on Iran as being demanded by Tehran, a senior US official said Friday, adding that it remained to be seen if Tehran was serious in reaching a new nuclear deal.

The parties will reconvene next week in Vienna to resume talks that started this week, the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This week marked the first time US and Iranian officials gathered for indirect talks on a new nuclear deal.

Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley returned to Washington on Friday. Malley led the US delegation in Vienna, where the US proposed ways to ease sanctions levied on Iran by the Trump administration after the US withdrew from the JCPOA.

“The atmosphere was businesslike ... and we read that as a positive sign ... when they [Iran] claim they want to come back into compliance with the JCPOA,” the US official said.

Repeating previous comments that the US was prepared to lift sanctions that were “inconsistent” with the JCPOA, the official said: “That doesn’t mean all of them because there’s some that are legitimate sanctions.”

The official would not elaborate but voiced an apparent frustration with the Trump administration “going out of their way to make it difficult” for the US to rejoin the JCPOA.

Officials from Europe, China and Russia, are mediating between US and Iranian representatives in Vienna. No direct talks have occurred with the mediators shuttling back and forth between hotels and rooms to relay messages.

Iran has insisted that the US lift all sanctions before returning to the JCPOA, but the Biden administration has so far refused to act unilaterally.

Instead, the US has said Iran must return to full compliance and then it would revoke the sanctions the so-called inconsistent sanctions with the JCPOA.

Read more: Iran’s Zarif says US sanctions are against nuclear deal, must be removed

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Top Content
Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace Britain’s Prince Philip died at age of 99: Buckingham Palace
Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment Egypt jails top Muslim Brotherhood leader Mahmud Ezzat to life imprisonment
Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week Russia, China say Iran talks to resume next week
Syrians reveal they were recruited into sleeper cells to target US army: Sources Syrians reveal they were recruited into sleeper cells to target US army: Sources
Iran to verify US lifting of sanctions through oil exports, banking transactions Iran to verify US lifting of sanctions through oil exports, banking transactions
AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots: Here’s what you need to know AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots: Here’s what you need to know
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More