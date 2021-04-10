US will not lift all sanctions on Iran: senior Biden administration official

The United States will not lift all sanctions on Iran as being demanded by Tehran, a senior US official said Friday, adding that it remained to be seen if Tehran was serious in reaching a new nuclear deal.

The parties will reconvene next week in Vienna to resume talks that started this week, the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This week marked the first time US and Iranian officials gathered for indirect talks on a new nuclear deal.

Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley returned to Washington on Friday. Malley led the US delegation in Vienna, where the US proposed ways to ease sanctions levied on Iran by the Trump administration after the US withdrew from the JCPOA.

“The atmosphere was businesslike ... and we read that as a positive sign ... when they [Iran] claim they want to come back into compliance with the JCPOA,” the US official said.

Repeating previous comments that the US was prepared to lift sanctions that were “inconsistent” with the JCPOA, the official said: “That doesn’t mean all of them because there’s some that are legitimate sanctions.”

The official would not elaborate but voiced an apparent frustration with the Trump administration “going out of their way to make it difficult” for the US to rejoin the JCPOA.

Officials from Europe, China and Russia, are mediating between US and Iranian representatives in Vienna. No direct talks have occurred with the mediators shuttling back and forth between hotels and rooms to relay messages.

Iran has insisted that the US lift all sanctions before returning to the JCPOA, but the Biden administration has so far refused to act unilaterally.

Instead, the US has said Iran must return to full compliance and then it would revoke the sanctions the so-called inconsistent sanctions with the JCPOA.

Read more: Iran’s Zarif says US sanctions are against nuclear deal, must be removed