.
.
.
.
Language

Egypt prosecutor says driver was not at cabin controls during deadly train crash

People inspect the damage after two trains collided near the city of Sohag, Egypt, March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Khaled Hasan NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
People inspect the damage after two trains collided near the city of Sohag, Egypt, March 26, 2021. (Reuters/Khaled Hasan)

Egypt prosecutor says driver was not at cabin controls during deadly train crash

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Neither the driver nor the assistant of an Egyptian train that crashed at speed into another last month were at the controls during the deadly accident, the country’s prosecutor said Sunday.

At least 20 people died and 199 were injured in the March 26 crash near Sohag in southern Egypt, according to the authorities’ latest count.

An initial death toll of 32, announced on the day of the crash, has been corrected several times since by authorities, to 19, then 18 and now 20.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to an investigative report cited by the prosecutor on Sunday, the driver and his assistant “were not in the driver’s cabin” at the time of the crash, “contrary to their claims.”

The country has suffered several deadly train accidents in recent years.

Egypt’s Transport Minister Kamel el-Wazir -- a former general named to the post after a deadly 2019 collision -- had already blamed last month’s crash on “human” error.

He has pledged to put in a place an automated network by 2024.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has pledged to hold those responsible for the crash to account.

At least eight people, including the driver and assistant cited above, were arrested shortly after the crash.

Video images caught on a surveillance camera and seen by AFP show the train hitting the other at speed, sending one carriage high into the air, in an immense cloud of dust.

The accident happened in the village of Samaa Gharb, 460 kilometers south of Cairo.

Read more:

CCTV captures moment of deadly train collision in Egypt’s Sohag

Railway traffic resumes in southern Egypt after deadly train crash

Egypt arrests eight over fatal train crash: Prosecutor

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Top Content
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry
Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut Security forces find dismembered body of Ethiopian migrant worker in Beirut
Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion
‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official ‘Accident’ strikes Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility: Official
Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans Hezbollah launches al-Sajjad cooperatives card as part of ‘parallel economy’ plans
Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy Chinese government considers mixing COVID-19 vaccines for boost amid low efficacy
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More