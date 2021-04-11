.
.
.
.
Language

Ex-prisoner confirms Hamas members physically attacked inmate Mansour al-Shahateet

Mansour al-Shahateet
Following his release and wide media attention, Hamas issued a statement late on Friday attacking Al Arabiya for reporting on the mistreatment of al-Shahateet.

Ex-prisoner confirms Hamas members physically attacked inmate Mansour al-Shahateet

Followed Unfollow

Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A liberated Palestinian prisoner has confirmed that members of the Islamist group Hamas had physically abused and beaten Mansour al-Shahateet, who was recently freed from an Israeli jail, in detention because of his objections to the conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Shahateet, originally from Dura in southwestern Hebron, was recently released after 17 years in jail. He had come out with serious psychological problems after he was forcibly kept in solitary confinement for long periods.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Shahateet had told Al Arabiya that he was severely abused and beaten by other Hamas prisoners while in jail following his dispute with Yahya Al-Sinwar, the current leader of Hamas, who was also in prison with him at the time.

“The leader of the Hamas movement, Yahya Sinwar, made a decision to isolate the prisoner Mansour al-Shahateet due to an organizational dispute between him and the movement. He was subjected to a painful beating on the head by Hamas militants, which caused his poor health and loss of memory, especially after the Israeli occupation authorities isolated him in solitary confinement for long periods of time after Hamas assaulted him and neglected to provide him with treatment,” former prisoner Salah al-Din Abu Rabee’ told Al Arabiya.

Following his release and wide media attention, Hamas issued a statement late on Friday attacking Al Arabiya for reporting on the mistreatment of al-Shahateet.

The released prisoner, al-Shahateet, currently suffers from psychological and neurological diseases. During his detention, he was subjected to severe torture and solitary confinement for long periods, which led to a state of amnesia that prevented him from remembering his own mother and a large number of his relatives and brothers upon his release.

“He suffered a psychological breakdown during his years of isolation, and with the medical negligence that the prison administration held against him, his condition worsened, and he remained unchanged until external mediation succeeded in bringing him back to us but it was too late,” al-Shahateet’s mother told Al Arabiya.

Read more:

Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza

Turkey gave Hamas members passports: Report

Mahmoud Abbas won’t be the only candidate in upcoming Palestinian elections: Dahlan

Hamas unveils own list of candidates for Palestinian elections

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince announces opening of Sakaka power plant
Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan Saudi Arabia to increase Mecca Grand Mosque capacity for Umrah in Ramadan
Top Content
Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry Saudi Arabia executes three soldiers for committing high treason: Ministry
China hits Alibaba with $2.78 bln fine over market abuses: State media China hits Alibaba with $2.78 bln fine over market abuses: State media
Battles between Yemeni forces, Iran-backed Houthis rage in Marib Battles between Yemeni forces, Iran-backed Houthis rage in Marib
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading to Saudi Arabia in Yemeni airspace Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone heading to Saudi Arabia in Yemeni airspace
Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion Saudi Arabia postpones second COVID-19 dose appointments amid first dose expansion
Erdogan calls for end to ‘worrying’ developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support Erdogan calls for end to ‘worrying’ developments in eastern Ukraine, offers support
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More