Ex-prisoner confirms Hamas members physically attacked inmate Mansour al-Shahateet

A liberated Palestinian prisoner has confirmed that members of the Islamist group Hamas had physically abused and beaten Mansour al-Shahateet, who was recently freed from an Israeli jail, in detention because of his objections to the conditions in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Shahateet, originally from Dura in southwestern Hebron, was recently released after 17 years in jail. He had come out with serious psychological problems after he was forcibly kept in solitary confinement for long periods.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al-Shahateet had told Al Arabiya that he was severely abused and beaten by other Hamas prisoners while in jail following his dispute with Yahya Al-Sinwar, the current leader of Hamas, who was also in prison with him at the time.

“The leader of the Hamas movement, Yahya Sinwar, made a decision to isolate the prisoner Mansour al-Shahateet due to an organizational dispute between him and the movement. He was subjected to a painful beating on the head by Hamas militants, which caused his poor health and loss of memory, especially after the Israeli occupation authorities isolated him in solitary confinement for long periods of time after Hamas assaulted him and neglected to provide him with treatment,” former prisoner Salah al-Din Abu Rabee’ told Al Arabiya.

Following his release and wide media attention, Hamas issued a statement late on Friday attacking Al Arabiya for reporting on the mistreatment of al-Shahateet.

The released prisoner, al-Shahateet, currently suffers from psychological and neurological diseases. During his detention, he was subjected to severe torture and solitary confinement for long periods, which led to a state of amnesia that prevented him from remembering his own mother and a large number of his relatives and brothers upon his release.

“He suffered a psychological breakdown during his years of isolation, and with the medical negligence that the prison administration held against him, his condition worsened, and he remained unchanged until external mediation succeeded in bringing him back to us but it was too late,” al-Shahateet’s mother told Al Arabiya.

Read more:

Yahya Sinwar re-elected as Hamas chief in Gaza

Turkey gave Hamas members passports: Report

Mahmoud Abbas won’t be the only candidate in upcoming Palestinian elections: Dahlan

Hamas unveils own list of candidates for Palestinian elections