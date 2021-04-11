.
Jordan's King Abdullah, Prince Hamzah make first public appearance since royal rift

Jordan's King Abdullah is joined by Prince Hamzah and other members of the royal family. (Twitter)
Jordan's King Abdullah is joined by Prince Hamzah and other members of the royal family. (Supplied)

Jordan's King Abdullah, Prince Hamzah make first public appearance since royal rift

Reuters

Jordan’s King Abdullah and Prince Hamzah on Sunday make their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony marking 100 years of independence.

State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the unknown soldier’s memorial.

