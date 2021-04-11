Jordan's King Abdullah, Prince Hamzah make first public appearance since royal rift

Jordan’s King Abdullah and Prince Hamzah on Sunday make their first joint appearance since a rift shook the country, attending a ceremony marking 100 years of independence.

State media showed the monarch and other members of the royal family laying wreaths at the unknown soldier’s memorial.

