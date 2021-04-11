.
Sudan to get $400 mln from Saudi Arabia and the UAE for agriculture: SUNA

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (R) and Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (L). (File photo: SPA)
Reuters

Sudan will receive $400 million from Saudi Arabia and UAE to fund agricultural production inputs for this year’s summer and winter seasons, the state-news agency SUNA said on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia has committed to investing $3 billion in a joint fund for investments in Sudan, and to encouraging other parties to participate, Sudanese minister of Cabinet affairs Khalid Omer Yousif told Reuters in March.

Earlier in March, Sudan also said it had secured a recommitment from Saudi Arabia to a $1.5 billion grant it had first announced in April 2019.

Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had jointly promised $3 billion in aid to Sudan and Sudanese officials previously indicated that $750 million of that aid had been delivered, including a $500 million deposit in the central bank.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok “affirmed Sudan’s keenness to activate all what was agreed upon with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”, the cabinet said in a statement after his meeting with the Saudi ambassador in Khartoum on Sunday.

