.
.
.
.
Language

EU says it ‘rejects any attempts’ to undermine Iran nuclear talks

Peter Stano
EU spokesman Peter Stano. (File photo)

EU says it ‘rejects any attempts’ to undermine Iran nuclear talks

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Brussels

Published: Updated:

The European Union on Monday warned against attempts to derail talks to return the US to the Iran nuclear deal, after Tehran accused Israel of an attack on its main Natanz site.

“We reject any attempts to undermine or weaken diplomatic efforts on the nuclear agreement,” EU spokesman Peter Stano said, insisting “we still need to clarify the facts” over events at the Iranian nuclear site.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

S. Korean PM arrives in Iran in bid to revive nuclear deal

Iran FM Zarif blames Israel for Natanz nuclear site ‘sabotage act:’ State TV

Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped
Senior US diplomat heading to Beirut for Lebanon-Israel border talks Senior US diplomat heading to Beirut for Lebanon-Israel border talks
Top Content
Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped Ramadan rules for restaurants in Dubai dropped
Saudi Arabia: No evidence of sighting of Ramadan moon, decision to be made Monday Saudi Arabia: No evidence of sighting of Ramadan moon, decision to be made Monday
Taraweeh, Qyam, Ishaa prayers to be combined during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s mosques Taraweeh, Qyam, Ishaa prayers to be combined during Ramadan in Saudi Arabia’s mosques
Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Yemeni model Entisar al-Hammadi kidnapped by Iran-backed Houthis: Activists Yemeni model Entisar al-Hammadi kidnapped by Iran-backed Houthis: Activists
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More