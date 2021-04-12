.
Iran FM Zarif blames Israel for Natanz nuclear site ‘sabotage act:’ State TV

Iranian Foreign Minister MJavad Zarif iohammad n Moscow on September 24, 2020. (AFP)
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. (AFP)

Iran FM Zarif blames Israel for Natanz nuclear site ‘sabotage act:’ State TV

Reuters

Iran blames Israel for Sunday’s incident at the Natanz nuclear facility and will take its revenge, state TV quoted Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Monday.

Tehran has said the site was hit by “nuclear terrorism.”

“The Zionists want to take revenge because of our progress in the way to lift sanctions ... they have publicly said that they will not allow this. But we will take our revenge from the Zionists,” Zarif said.

