No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM

A handout picture released by the Jordanian Royal Palace on April 11, 2021 shows Jordanian King Abdullah II (R), Prince Hassan Bin Talal (L) and Prince Hamzah (C) arriving at the Raghadan Palace in the capital Jordan. (AFP)
Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Jordanian lawmakers said Prime Minister Bisher al-Khasawneh denied there had been an “attempted coup” and said former Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein will not be facing trial, Jordanian media reported on Monday.

“The Prime Minister confirmed today there was no coup [attempt]…” MPs Saleh al-Armouti and Mohammad al-Alaqma told Roya News TV.

“Everyone [involved] is arrested with the exception of Prince Hamzah, who will be dealt with within the framework of the Royal family,” MP Omar Ayasrah said.

The government accuses Prince Hamza, who was heir to throne until King Abdullah removed him from the position in 2004, of liaising with people linked to foreign parties in a plot to destabilize Jordan and that he had been under investigation for some time.

He released a video earlier in the month saying he was placed under house arrest and banned from contacting anyone and lashed out against the “corruption” of the governing system.

King Abdullah said last Sunday the “most painful” political crisis in decades was over and on Sunday he appeared in public alongside Hamzah.

Hamzah pledged allegiance to King Abdullah late on Monday following mediation by the royal family, two days after the military warned him over actions that it said were undermining Jordan’s security and stability.

- With Agencies

