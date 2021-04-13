.
.
.
.
Language

Greek FM Nikos Dendias visit to Turkey postponed to Thursday

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks during a joint news conference with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov at the Foreign Ministry in Athens, Greece, October 26, 2020. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias speaks during a joint news conference. (Reuters)

Greek FM Nikos Dendias visit to Turkey postponed to Thursday

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will delay a planned visit to Turkey by one day to Thursday because of a scheduling conflict with a meeting of NATO ministers, the foreign ministry in Athens said on Tuesday.

The visit comes amid tensions over territorial disputes between Ankara and Athens, underlined this week by conflicting comments about Turkey’s 2019 maritime demarcation accord with Libya in the eastern Mediterranean.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dendias was originally due in Ankara on Wednesday following a meeting with the Christian ecumenical patriarch in Istanbul on the same day but changed his plans because of a video conference between NATO ministers, an official said.

“Dendias will meet the ecumenical patriarch tomorrow in Istanbul, he will return in Athens for the NATO meeting and will go to Ankara on Thursday to meet his counterpart”, a Greek government official told Reuters. “It was the NATO meeting that changed the plans.”

The Greek foreign ministry said Dendias would meet his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu for talks on Thursday about bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues.

The head of Libya’s Presidential Council, Mohammed al-Menfi, is due in Athens on Wednesday to meet Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Read more:

Turkey's Halkbank urges end of US prosecution alleging Iran sanctions violations

European rights court condemns Turkey for detention of journalist

Turkey adopts ‘partial closure’ for Ramadan as health minister warns of 'third peak'

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’ Iran tells UN Natanz attack is a ‘war crime’, points to Israel’s ‘sabotage record’
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
Top Content
Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday Ramadan moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, holy month begins on Tuesday
Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday Egypt, Lebanon announce Ramadan to start Tuesday
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan Taraweeh prayers performed at Grand Mosque in Mecca on first night of Ramadan
No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM No ‘coup’ attempt in Jordan, Prince Hamzah will not face trial: Lawmakers cite PM
US health officials halt use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over clot reports US health officials halt use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over clot reports
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More