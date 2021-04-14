Rocket hits near Erbil airport in northern Iraq: Kurdish security officials

An explosion has been heard in Erbil, the capital of Iraq’s Kurdish autonomous region, according to an Al Arabiya correspondent.

The US consulate has also sounded its emergency alarms following the explosion, according to Al Arabiya’s correspondent.

A rocket landed near Erbil airport in northern Iraq late on Wednesday, Kurdish security officials said in a statement, with no immediate reports of casualties.



Witnesses said they saw a plume of smoke rising from the area. A US-led military base in the Erbil International Airport vicinity was hit by a barrage of rockets in February that killed a military contractor.

(With agencies)