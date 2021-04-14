.
IAEA says its inspectors visited Iran’s Natanz enrichment site

This file handout satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies on January 28, 2020, shows an overview of Iran's Natanz nuclear facility, south of the capital Tehran. (AFP)
Reuters

Inspectors from the UN nuclear watchdog visited Iran’s uranium enrichment site at Natanz on Wednesday, the agency said, without commenting on the extent of the damage caused by what Iran says was an act of sabotage.

“IAEA inspectors are continuing their verification and monitoring activities in Iran, and today have been at the Natanz enrichment site,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.

“The IAEA will continue to report on relevant developments regarding Iran’s nuclear program to the IAEA Board of Governors,” it added, referring to its 35-nation decision-making body.

