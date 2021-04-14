.
.
.
.
Language

Iran’s President Rouhani says enrichment plans an answer to ‘evilness’

President Hassan Rouhani speaking during a cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran in this handout picture on February 17, 2021. (Iranian Presidency/AFP)
President Hassan Rouhani speaking during a cabinet meeting in the capital Tehran. (File photo: AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran’s President Rouhani says enrichment plans an answer to ‘evilness’

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press, Dubai

Published: Updated:

Iran’s president on Wednesday called Tehran’s decision to enrich uranium up to 60 percent after saboteurs attacked a nuclear site “an answer to your evilness,” linking the incident to ongoing talks in Vienna over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Israel, which hasn’t comment on the attack, is suspected of carrying out this weekend’s assault at the Natanz nuclear facility, part of an escalating shadow war between the two countries.

The escalation in enrichment could see further retaliation as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed never to allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon. His country has twice preemptively bombed Mideast nations to stop their atomic programs.

Speaking to his Cabinet, an impassioned President Hassan Rouhani said damaged first-generation IR-1 centrifuges at Natanz would be replaced by advanced IR-6 centrifuges that enrich uranium much faster.

“You wanted to make our hands empty during the talks but our hands are full,” Rouhani said.

He added: “60 percent enrichment is an answer to your evilness. ... We cut both of your hands, one with IR-6 centrifuges and another one with 60 percent.” IR-6s enrich uranium far faster than its IR-1 first-generation centrifuges.

Iran announced Tuesday it would enrich uranium to its highest level ever in response to the weekend attack at Natanz.

Read more:

Iran will start 60 pct uranium production, Iranian envoy to IAEA confirms

Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media

Israel played ‘very bad gamble’ by sabotaging Natanz nuclear facility: Iran’s Zarif

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Lebanon’s Hezbollah may attack US interests in region: Intelligence report Lebanon’s Hezbollah may attack US interests in region: Intelligence report
Top Content
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources
Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent
Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More