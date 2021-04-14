.
.
.
.
Language

US calls on Lebanese leaders to break months-long political deadlock

US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale speaks after a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Lebanon April 14, 2021. (Reuters)
US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs David Hale speaks after a meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut, Lebanon April 14, 2021. (Reuters)
Lebanon crisis

US calls on Lebanese leaders to break months-long political deadlock

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beirut

Published: Updated:

A senior US official chided Lebanese leaders on Wednesday for their failure to break months of political deadlock and form a new government to address an economic crisis which has left millions facing growing hardship.

Under Secretary of State David Hale, speaking after talks in Beirut with Lebanon’s parliamentary speaker, reiterated calls by Washington and its allies for politicians to tackle Lebanon’s “distressing political and economic crisis”.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon has endured a financial meltdown, with the currency losing up to 90 percent in value. A devastating explosion at Beirut port in August and the global coronavirus pandemic have compounded the country’s woes.

But rival political factions have failed to bridge their differences and form a new administration to replace the government which resigned after last year’s port blast.

“This is the culmination of decades of mismanagement, corruption and failure of Lebanese leaders to put the interests of the country first,” Hale told reporters.

“America and the international community are ready to help, but we can do nothing meaningful without a Lebanese partner.”

Hale, who is also due to meet Prime Minister designate Saad al-Hariri and President Michel Aoun, said they must show the flexibility needed to form a government capable of genuine reform.

“That is the only path out of this crisis. It is also only a first step,” he said.

Read more:

Lebanon’s president says draft maritime decree needs government approval

Lebanon opposition calls for joint election push in bid to oust elite

German companies propose multi-billion-dollar plan to rebuild Lebanon’s Beirut port

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine UAE urges youths to take COVID-19 vaccine
Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities  Saudi Arabia’s Ithra celebrates Ramadan with cultural events, activities 
Top Content
Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine Jack Ma’s fortune jumps $2 billion after record Alibaba fine
Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources Israel navy on alert after freight ship hit by Iranian missile off UAE coast: Sources
Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive Jumping the gun: Saudis keep traditional ‘Taasheer’ war dance alive
Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media Iran to begin enriching uranium at 60 pct purity: State media
Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters Biden administration proceeding with $23 bln weapon sales to UAE: Reuters
France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent France coordinating response after Iran begins enriching uranium at 60 percent
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More