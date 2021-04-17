.
Iran state TV identifies man it says was behind Natanz nuclear site explosion

صورة المشتبه به بتفجير نطنز
Iran’s state television identifies Reza Karimi as the man behind a recent explosion and power outage at its main Natanz nuclear plant. (Twitter)
Reuters

Iran’s state television on Saturday identified a man it said was behind a recent explosion and power outage at its main Natanz nuclear plant.

“Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage... has been identified” by Iran’s intelligence ministry, state TV said. It said the suspect had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast that the Islamic Republic has blamed on arch-foe Israel.

The television showed what it said was a photograph of the suspected perpetrator on a red card that had “Interpol Wanted” written on it. The card listed his age as 43.

“Necessary steps are underway for his arrest and return to the country through legal channels,” the report added.

State TV also aired footage of rows of what it said were centrifuges which had replaced the ones damaged in the blast at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

It added that “a large number” of centrifuges whose enrichment activity was disrupted by the explosion had been returned to normal service, the report said.

