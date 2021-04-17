Iran state TV identifies man it says was behind Natanz nuclear site explosion

Iran’s state television on Saturday identified a man it said was behind a recent explosion and power outage at its main Natanz nuclear plant.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Reza Karimi, the perpetrator of this sabotage... has been identified” by Iran’s intelligence ministry, state TV said. It said the suspect had fled Iran before last Sunday’s blast that the Islamic Republic has blamed on arch-foe Israel.

The television showed what it said was a photograph of the suspected perpetrator on a red card that had “Interpol Wanted” written on it. The card listed his age as 43.

“Necessary steps are underway for his arrest and return to the country through legal channels,” the report added.

State TV also aired footage of rows of what it said were centrifuges which had replaced the ones damaged in the blast at the Natanz uranium enrichment plant.

It added that “a large number” of centrifuges whose enrichment activity was disrupted by the explosion had been returned to normal service, the report said.

Read more:

Mossad behind attack on Iran’s nuclear site: Israeli radio cites intelligence sources

Iran starts enriching uranium at 60 pct, its highest level ever

IAEA says its inspectors visited Iran’s Natanz enrichment site