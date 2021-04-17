Militants attack oil wells in northern Iraq: Ministry

Militants using explosives attacked two oil wells northwest of Kirkuk in northern Iraq on Saturday but no significant damage resulted and production was not affected, the Iraqi oil ministry said.

The attack at the Bay Hassan oilfield “did not cause a fire or damage, affect production or stop oil pumping from the well,” the ministry said in a statement.

