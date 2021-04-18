At least 32 people killed as train derails in Egypt

At least 32 people have been killed and 109 injured after a train derailed in Egypt’s Qalyubia Governorate.

Several victims are trapped underneath overturned carriages, according to an eyewitness.

An investigation by the country’s public prosecution is underway.

Eight of the carriages overturned near the city of Benha on Sunday, according to the governor of Qalyubia.

Egyptian daily Youm7 reported that 20 ambulances attended the scene after the 949 Cairo-Mansoura derailed.

It is the second derailment in Egypt in one week, after an incident that happened at Minya al-Qamh in which around 15 people were injured according to Youm7.

The incident comes weeks after at least 18 people were killed and many more injured when two trains collided in Egypt’s Sohag province on March 26.

Developing