.
.
.
.
Language

Israel, Greece sign largest defense procurement deal: Israeli defense ministry

The flags of Israel and Greece. (iStock)
The flags of Israel and Greece. (iStock)

Israel, Greece sign largest defense procurement deal: Israeli defense ministry

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Jerusalem 

Published: Updated:

Israel and Greece have signed their biggest ever defense procurement deal, which Israel said on Sunday would strengthen political and economic ties between the countries.

The agreement includes a $1.65 billion contract for the establishment and operation of a training center for the Hellenic Air Force by Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems over a 22-year period, Israel’s defense ministry said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The training center will be modeled on Israel’s own flight academy and will be equipped with 10 M-346 training aircraft produced by Italian company Leonardo, the ministry said.

Elbit will supply kits to upgrade and operate Greece’s T-6 aircraft and also provide training, simulators and logistical support.

“I am certain that (this programme) will upgrade the capabilities and strengthen the economies of Israel and Greece and thus the partnership between our two countries will deepen on the defense, economic and political levels,” said Israeli defense minister Benny Gantz.

The announcement follows a meeting in Cyprus on Friday between the UAE, Greek, Cypriot and Israeli foreign ministers, who agreed to deepen cooperation between their countries.

Read more:

Cyprus hosts top diplomats from Israel, UAE, Greece in a sign of ‘changing’ region

Israel, UAE, Greece, Cyprus top diplomats to meet Friday: Israeli ministry

Israel says joint naval exercise with Greece, Cyprus completed

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry  More than seven million people in Saudi Arabia received COVID-19 vaccine: Ministry 
Top Content
Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close Prince Philip’s body lowered into Royal Vault as funeral nears its close
Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month Working out during Ramadan: Everything you need to know to stay fit this month
Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust Pakistan’s prime minister says insulting Prophet should be same as denying holocaust
COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers COVID-19 survivors may require just one shot of a two-dose vaccine: Researchers
IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60pct purity IAEA confirms Iran has started enriching uranium to 60pct purity
Australia records third death ‘likely linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccine shot Australia records third death ‘likely linked’ to AstraZeneca vaccine shot
Before you go
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave
Explore More