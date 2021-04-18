.
Rockets strike Iraqi military north of Baghdad base hosting US contractors

File photo of US airmen preparing a F-16 for a take off from Balad Air Base, 80 kilometers north of Baghdad, Iraq. (AP)
File photo of US airmen preparing a F-16 for a take off from Balad Air Base, 80 kilometers north of Baghdad, Iraq. (AP)

Rockets strike Iraqi military north of Baghdad base hosting US contractors

Reuters

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, Iraqi security officials said.

The officials said the Katyusha rockets had fallen on the area of the base that houses US contractors, and that no casualties had been reported so far.

No group immediately claimed the attack, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

Explore More