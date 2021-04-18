Rockets strike Iraqi military north of Baghdad base hosting US contractors

At least five rockets hit the Iraqi military air base at Balad north of Baghdad on Sunday, Iraqi security officials said.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The officials said the Katyusha rockets had fallen on the area of the base that houses US contractors, and that no casualties had been reported so far.

No group immediately claimed the attack, but armed groups that some Iraqi officials say are backed by Iran have claimed similar incidents in the past.

Read more:

Car bombing kills four people, 17 wounded in eastern Baghdad: Iraq police

Iraqi security forces uncover $1.5 mln stash of cash by ISIS in Mosul

Militants attack oil wells in northern Iraq: Ministry