.
.
.
.
Language

Syrian opposition’s Michel Kilo dies in exile in Paris of COVID

In this file photo taken on October 11, 2011, Syrian activist and opposition figure Michel Kilo attends a press conference at the headquarters of the French monthly newspaper Le Monde Diplomatique in Paris. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on October 11, 2011, Syrian activist and opposition figure Michel Kilo attends a press conference at the headquarters of the French monthly newspaper Le Monde Diplomatique in Paris. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Syrian opposition’s Michel Kilo dies in exile in Paris of COVID

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Beirut

Published: Updated:

Prominent exiled opposition figure Michel Kilo died of Covid-19 on Monday in Paris after a lifetime of peaceful struggle against Baath party rule in Syria, colleagues said.

Kilo, who turned 80 last year, was a key player in efforts to form a credible non-violent alternative to President Bashar al-Assad’s regime during the early stages of the conflict that erupted a decade ago.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“A great loss. Michel Kilo departed today after he was infected with Covid-19,” senior opposition figure Nasr Hariri wrote in a statement.

“Michel was an intellectual and patriotic powerhouse and his dream was to see a free and democratic Syria. God willing, the Syrian people will carry on this dream and see it through,” he said.

Kilo, who was also a writer, was born in 1940 to a Christian family in Syria’s Mediterranean town of Latakia, a bastion of the Assad family’s Alawite minority.

He had opposed the ruling Baath party since it came to power in 1963.

He was jailed in Syria from 1980 to 1983 under Hafez al-Assad, and then again from 2006 to 2009 under Bashar.

In September 2000, he was one of around 100 intellectuals who called for reforms including public freedoms, political pluralism, and the lifting of the state of emergency in what became known as the Damascus Spring.

He also belonged to a group of prominent Syrian opposition figures who in 2005 signed the “Damascus Declaration” calling for democratic reform in the autocratic Arab nation.

When mass anti-regime demonstrations swept Syria in 2011, he advocated peaceful protest but warned that armed resistance would lead to civil war.

“From the very beginning, the regime has followed a plan -- push the protesters to extreme options, to take up arms. A peaceful civil movement is not what it wants at all,” Kilo told AFP in Damascus before the onset of a conflict that has since killed more than 388,000 people and displaced millions.

In 2013, he joined the opposition alliance, known as the Syrian National Coalition (SNC) before quitting over internal divisions.

In a tribute on Monday, the SNC said Kilo had “dedicated his life to Syria and fought against tyranny for more than fifty years.”

Kilo often spoke out against the internal rifts weakening Syria’s opposition and in 2015 he said the conflict’s foreign brokers have made matters worse.
“We are hostages to meticulous political and diplomatic games” by states that each hold a “Syria card” they want to play, he said.

Fellow exiled opposition figure Alia Mansour mourned Kilo on Twitter.

“Michel Kilo spent his life opposing the Assad regime, fighting for freedom and democracy for Syria and its people,” she said.

“How misfortunate that you left before witnessing the downfall of the tyrant.”

Read more: Hiding in plain sight, Iranian militias disguised to carry out atrocities in Syria

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food Ramadan from around the world: Muslims celebrate with prayer, reflection, food
Top Content
Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi dies Deputy commander of Iran’s Quds Force Mohammad Hejazi dies
At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt At least 11 people killed, 98 injured as train derails in Egypt
Bitcoin slumps 14 percent as pullback from record gathers pace Bitcoin slumps 14 percent as pullback from record gathers pace
Deadly clashes after TLP take police hostage in Pakistan’s Lahore Deadly clashes after TLP take police hostage in Pakistan’s Lahore
ISIS-linked group in Egypt claims execution of Coptic Christian, 2 others ISIS-linked group in Egypt claims execution of Coptic Christian, 2 others
Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods Saudi interior ministry warns of reimposing quarantines on cities, neighborhoods
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More