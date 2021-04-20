.
.
.
.
Language

Iran is the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East: US general

Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, speaks with US troops in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sep. 9, 2019. (Reuters)
Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, speaks with US troops in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Sep. 9, 2019. (Reuters)
US foreign policy

Iran is the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East: US general

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Iran remains the biggest threat to stability in the Middle East, the top US military official for the region said Tuesday.

And the US needs to increase its capabilities in the air since, for the “first time since the Korean War, we are operating without complete air superiority,” US Central Command chief General Frank McKenzie.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

McKenzie also noted the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen, which has fired over 150 ballistic missiles and bomb-laden drones at civilian targets in Saudi Arabia.

Lebanon’s Hezbollah may attack US interests in region: Intelligence report Middle East Terrorism Lebanon’s Hezbollah may attack US interests in region: Intelligence report

Speaking to the House Armed Services Committee in Washington, McKenzie revealed that US MQ-9s (unmanned aerial vehicle) deterred several Iranian attacks at sea in 2019. “Iran could hear them operating,” he said, adding that this instilled fear in Iran.

But he warned that small and medium-sized drones were being used to attack US interests and forces in the region. This required new and improved military developments and capabilities.

“The future is going to demand bigger and better … more sophisticated” weapons and aircraft, McKenzie said.

Asked what the most significant threat was to the US in the region, McKenzie said it was Tehran and its Shia militias that continue to attack US interests in Iraq.

He said, “Iran has failed” in its effort to push the US out of Iraq. He added that the US would not completely withdraw from Iraq in the near future.

Such a withdrawal has also not been raised during Strategic Dialogue talks between Washington and Baghdad.

The US general also voiced his belief that the future of Iraq and Syria was “not going to be bloodless” because ISIS “is going to remain; it’s not going to go away.”

Read more: Iran sees Vienna talks moving forward, warns against excessive demands

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call
A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers
Top Content
Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela
No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study
Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home
Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More