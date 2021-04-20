.
.
.
.
Language

Ramadan helps group of Egyptian women bakers make ends meet

Nour El-Sabah, 35, prepares traditional food with her family to sell during the holy month of Ramadan in Beni Suef, Egypt, on April 10, 2021. (Reuters)
Nour El-Sabah, 35, prepares traditional food with her family to sell during the holy month of Ramadan in Beni Suef, Egypt, on April 10, 2021. (Reuters)

Ramadan helps group of Egyptian women bakers make ends meet

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beni Suef, Egypt

Published: Updated:

For 35-year-old Nour al-Sabah Mohammed and her crew of bakers, business is brisk during the holy month of Ramadan.

The women travel by train to Cairo to sell their home-baked bread, piled high on metal trays, as well as eggs, vegetables, and cheese, produced by neighbors in a farming village near the city of Beni Suef, about 150 kilometers (90 miles) to the south.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

During Ramadan, when fasting Muslims indulge in large family meals after sunset and stock up on supplies well in advance, the women double their usual output.

Mohammed’s daughter and daughter-in-law make the two-and-a-half hour train trip to Cairo twice a week to sell from spots on the pavement that they’ve occupied for the last five years.

Nour El-Sabah, 35, prepares traditional food with her family to sell during the holy month of Ramadan in Beni Suef, Egypt.. (Reuters)
Nour El-Sabah, 35, prepares traditional food with her family to sell during the holy month of Ramadan in Beni Suef, Egypt.. (Reuters)



They set off at 10 p.m., leaving their children in the village and returning the following evening once they’ve sold out.

Back in Beni Suef, they distribute the earnings to other producers, each of whom made about 30 Egyptian pounds ($1.91) from the recent sale of 15 kilograms (33 lbs) of bread, along with the other products.

“This way we work hard for our living and we make each other stronger,” said Noura Hassan, Mohammed’s daughter-in-law. “It’s also a good thing that these women are helping out their husbands and their children.”

Read more: Humble fattoush salad shows cost of Lebanon’s crisis at Ramadan

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call
A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers
Top Content
Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela
No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study
Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home
Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More