.
.
.
.
Language

Lebanon envoy says peace with Israel farfetched, solution is Arab Peace Initiative

A couple visits the border crossing with Lebanon in northern Israel, Oct. 13, 2020. (Reuters)
A couple visits the border crossing with Lebanon in northern Israel, Oct. 13, 2020. (Reuters)

Lebanon envoy says peace with Israel farfetched, solution is Arab Peace Initiative

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Lebanon continues to support the official Arab position on a two-state solution between Palestine and Israel, and peace with Tel Aviv remains farfetched as long as there is no real peace, Beirut’s envoy to the United Nations said Tuesday.

“Lebanon’s position on peace with Israel is part of the traditional Arab position that … there has to be a comprehensive, lasting and just peace,” Amal Mudallali said, referring to the Arab Peace Initiative adopted in 2002.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Speaking during a webinar, the Lebanese ambassador was questioned on prospects for peace between Beirut and Tel Aviv. Mudallali suggested that a piecemeal approach to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict would not succeed.

“We saw historically that every time there was an attempt to have peace agreements that were not comprehensive … or did not have Arab consensus around them, Lebanon paid the price.”

Resolving border talks with Israel will benefit crisis-hit Lebanon: US envoy Middle East Lebanon crisis Resolving border talks with Israel will benefit crisis-hit Lebanon: US envoy

The Arab Peace Initiative, adopted during the Arab League Summit in Beirut in 2002, called for the normalization of ties with Israel in return for an independent Palestinian state and complete Israeli withdrawal from territory occupied in 1967.

Last year, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain became the first two Arab states to normalize ties with Israel in a deal brokered by the Trump administration.

Sudan and Morocco followed suit. Several more Arab states are expected to make peace with Israel, according to US and Israeli officials.

But Saudi Arabia has led an Arab stance that conditions normalizing ties with Israel upon fulfilling the Arab Peace Initiative.

On Tuesday, Mudallali reiterated Lebanon’s stance and support for the initiative. “Lebanon still supports the Arab Peace Initiative for a comprehensive peace,” she said.

Asked about the Lebanese-Israeli border dispute, the Lebanese ambassador said there was “some progress” on disputed points over the years.

However, she noted that the continued occupation of the Shebaa Farms and most of the disputed points on the border was a critical issue.

Read more: US defense secretary makes first Israel visit by Biden official, Iran on agenda

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call
A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers
Top Content
Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela
No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study
Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home
Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More