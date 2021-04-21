.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey wants to befriend Egypt, still opposes labeling Muslim Brotherhood terrorists

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. (AFP)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. (AFP)

Turkey wants to befriend Egypt, still opposes labeling Muslim Brotherhood terrorists

Followed Unfollow

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling party proposed on Tuesday establishing a parliamentary friendship group with Egypt, as part of Ankara’s efforts to normalize ties with Cairo.

"Today we will present a motion to the parliament speaker's office to establish a friendship group between Turkey and Egypt," said Bulent Turan, the parliamentary leader of Erdogan's AKP party, the Anadolu state news agency reported.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ties between the two countries have been strained since Egypt’s army ousted Muslim Brotherhood President Mohammed Mursi, an ally of Erdogan, in 2013.

Cairo designates the Muslim Brotherhood as terrorist organization. Erdogan’s Islamist-rooted AK Party supported Mursi’s short-lived Egyptian government. Many Brotherhood members and their supporters have fled to Turkey since the group's activities were banned in Egypt.

Last month, Turkey said it had resumed diplomatic contacts with Egypt.

However, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday Turkey remained opposed to the Muslim Brotherhood being declared "terrorists" by Egypt.

"We are against declaring the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization. It is a political movement that is trying to come to power through election," Cavusoglu told Turkish broadcaster HaberTurk.

The Foreign Minister said last week Turkey will send a delegation to Egypt in early May upon an Cairo's invitation, and that he would meet his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry later.

- With AFP, Reuters

Read more:

Turkey’s ‘common values’ with Egypt may bring new developments soon: Defense Minister

Turkish foreign minister says new period starting in Egypt ties

Turkish delegation to visit Egypt for ‘normalization’ talks in May

Turkey orders Muslim Brotherhood TV channels to stop airing anti-Egypt rhetoric

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s Xi discuss cooperation in phone call
A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers A COVID-19 pivot: How the pandemic pushed people out of jobs and into new careers
Top Content
Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela Confusion around the death of Hejazi: Iran’s general in Yemen, Lebanon, Venezuela
No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study No one who received Sinopharm vaccine doses has died of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi: Study
Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home Stalker-plagued Taylor Swift has break-in at New York home
Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study Physical inactivity tied to higher COVID-19 risks: Study
Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir  Heavy rain causes flooding across Saudi Arabia as snow envelops Ha’il, ‘Asir 
Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force Iran appoints new deputy commander for IRGC’s Quds Force
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More