Egypt, Sudan to establish joint food industries company

Egypt and Sudan signed a memorandum of understanding to set up a joint company focused on animal and agricultural production.



The company would have a “large” startup capital and would increase economic cooperation and trade between the two countries, the Egyptian supply ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Egypt’s minister of public enterprise said all required materials would be made available to the new company, including items needed in animal husbandry or fodder cultivation, meat and dairy industry tools.



Sudan is known for its livestock of which neighboring Egypt is a frequent importer. The two countries have stepped up cooperation on several fronts, including militarily. Sudan will also receive $400 million from Saudi Arabia and UAE to fund agricultural production inputs for this year’s summer and winter seasons.

Read more:

Sudan to get $400 mln from Saudi Arabia and the UAE for agriculture: SUNA

Armed group has taken control of county in western Ethiopia: Rights commission

France ready to grant up to $1.5 bln bridge loan to clear Sudan’s IMF arrears