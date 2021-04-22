.
.
.
.
Language

Iran adds advanced machines at Natanz uranium enrichment plant: IAEA

A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidential office on April 10, 2021, shows a grab of a videoconference screen of an enginere inside Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant. (AFP)
A handout picture provided by the Iranian presidential office on April 10, 2021, shows a grab of a videoconference screen of an enginere inside Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant. (AFP)
Iran nuclear deal

Iran adds advanced machines at Natanz uranium enrichment plant: IAEA

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Iran has installed extra advanced centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz and plans to add even more, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog on Wednesday showed, deepening Iran's breaches of its nuclear deal with major powers.

"On 21 April 2021, the Agency verified at FEP that: ... six cascades of up to 1,044 IR-2m centrifuges; and two cascades of up to 348 IR-4 centrifuges ... were installed, of which a number were being used," according to the International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states, referring to the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The report was seen by Reuters.

A previous IAEA report on April 1 said Iran was using 696 IR-2m machines and 174 IR-4 machines at the FEP.

Read more:

US lays out elements of sanctions relief for Iran to revive nuclear deal: WSJ

Iran says 60 pct uranium enrichment is reversible, intended to show nuclear prowess

Europe powers warn against jeopardizing progress of Iran nuclear talks

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon US pushing ahead, kicking Turkey out of F-35 program over Russian S-400s: Pentagon
US lays out elements of sanctions relief for Iran to revive nuclear deal: WSJ US lays out elements of sanctions relief for Iran to revive nuclear deal: WSJ
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Six AstraZeneca vaccine recipients get blood clots, three dead in Sri Lanka Six AstraZeneca vaccine recipients get blood clots, three dead in Sri Lanka
Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere
Iran opposition refugees in Turkey face execution amid Ankara-Tehran collusion Iran opposition refugees in Turkey face execution amid Ankara-Tehran collusion
London train station evacuated as police respond to report of suspicious item London train station evacuated as police respond to report of suspicious item
Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband Philip's funeral Britain's Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday, days after husband Philip's funeral
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More