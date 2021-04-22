Iran adds advanced machines at Natanz uranium enrichment plant: IAEA

Iran has installed extra advanced centrifuges at its underground uranium enrichment plant at Natanz and plans to add even more, a report by the U.N. atomic watchdog on Wednesday showed, deepening Iran's breaches of its nuclear deal with major powers.

"On 21 April 2021, the Agency verified at FEP that: ... six cascades of up to 1,044 IR-2m centrifuges; and two cascades of up to 348 IR-4 centrifuges ... were installed, of which a number were being used," according to the International Atomic Energy Agency report to member states, referring to the underground Fuel Enrichment Plant at Natanz.

The report was seen by Reuters.

A previous IAEA report on April 1 said Iran was using 696 IR-2m machines and 174 IR-4 machines at the FEP.

