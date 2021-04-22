Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) released drone footage of a US aircraft carrier said to be in the Gulf and a clip of a “suicide drone test flight,” Press TV reported on Wednesday, at a time when the Vienna-based talks between world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal are underway.

The IRGC “released strikingly precise and close footage of an American aircraft carrier captured by the elite force’s drones during an overflight of the vessel in the… Gulf… as means of vividly portraying its state-of-the-art advancements in the field of drone technology,” Press TV reported.

The video was also reported by semi-official Tasnim news agency which is closely affiliated with the IRGC. The footage is undated and has not been independently verified by Al Arabiya English.

Iranian media described the video as showing “remarkably close details of warplanes and other military aircraft and equipment on the US aircraft carrier.”

Iran's IRGC drone takes precise footage as it flies over US aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf pic.twitter.com/q0xEfoty7v — Press TV (@PressTV) April 21, 2021

Press TV added: “IRGC also released footage of its suicide drone test flight.”

“The second part of the footage is entitled to precision attacks by the Corps’ kamikaze drones as they are hitting various targets, including a tank. The UAVs are seen slamming into the targets with surgical accuracy and smashing them into smithereens,” the report said, adding that it’s not the first time the IRGC “flaunted its achievements and prowess” in drone technology.

Iran’s IRGC also released footage of its suicide drone test flight pic.twitter.com/t4PCUpFthz — Press TV (@PressTV) April 21, 2021

The reports on Iranian outlets come during a sensitive time of renewed diplomacy to revive the abandoned 2015 nuclear deal as Washington and Tehran engage in indirect talks in Vienna.

Diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia have been meeting regularly since early this month to discuss reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, while US diplomats are participating indirectly in the talks.

The deal was thrown into question when the US withdrew in 2018 and sanctioned Iran, which in turn started ramping up its nuclear activities.

