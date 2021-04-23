.
Sudan says Ethiopia rejected invitation for PM-level summit on dam

The $4 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), under construction near Ethiopia’s border with Sudan on the Blue Nile, which flows into the Nile river. (Reuters)
Reuters, Khartoum, Cairo

Sudan’s irrigation minister said in a statement on Friday that Ethiopia had rejected a Sudanese invitation for a prime minister-level summit surrounding negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

On April 13, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had invited his Ethiopian and Egyptian counterparts to Khartoum after the latest round of negotiations had hit a dead end.

