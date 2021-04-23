Sudan says Ethiopia rejected invitation for PM-level summit on dam
Sudan’s irrigation minister said in a statement on Friday that Ethiopia had rejected a Sudanese invitation for a prime minister-level summit surrounding negotiations over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.
On April 13, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had invited his Ethiopian and Egyptian counterparts to Khartoum after the latest round of negotiations had hit a dead end.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more: Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopian proposal for data sharing on Renaissance dam
- Sudan invites Ethiopia, Egypt to Nile dam summit
- Russia’s FM in Egypt for talks on trade and Ethiopia’s dam
- Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopian proposal for data sharing on Renaissance dam
- Egypt, Tunisia discuss Libya and Ethiopia’s disputed Nile dam
- Uganda, Egypt sign security intelligence pact amid tensions over Ethiopia dam
- Egypt issues second warning to Ethiopia amid dam deadlock
- Latest round of three-way talks over Ethiopian dam fail in Kinshasa, says Egypt