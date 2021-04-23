Turkey to issue arrest warrant for missing crypto founder: Reports

Turkish authorities on Friday started procedures to issue an international warrant to arrest and extradite the missing founder of a cryptocurrency exchange, state media reported.
Thodex founder Faruk Fatih Ozer fled, officials said, to the Albanian capital of Tirana with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets.
