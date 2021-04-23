.
.
.
.
Language

Turkey to issue arrest warrant for missing crypto founder: Reports

A screen grab made from a CCTV released by Demiroren News Agency on April 22,2021 shows Thodex founder Faruk Fatih Ozer on passport control at Istanbul international airport. Turkish prosecutors on April 22, 2021, opened an investigation after the Istanbul-based founder of a cryptocurrency exchange shut down his site and fled the country with a reported $2 billion in investors' assets. (File photo: AFP)
A screen grab made from a CCTV released by Demiroren News Agency on April 22,2021 shows Thodex founder Faruk Fatih Ozer on passport control at Istanbul international airport. Turkish prosecutors on April 22, 2021, opened an investigation after the Istanbul-based founder of a cryptocurrency exchange shut down his site and fled the country with a reported $2 billion in investors' assets. (File photo: AFP)

Turkey to issue arrest warrant for missing crypto founder: Reports

Followed Unfollow

AFP, Istanbul

Published: Updated:

Turkish authorities on Friday started procedures to issue an international warrant to arrest and extradite the missing founder of a cryptocurrency exchange, state media reported.

Thodex founder Faruk Fatih Ozer fled, officials said, to the Albanian capital of Tirana with a reported $2 billion in investors’ assets.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

UK looks into creating its own cryptocurrency with ‘Britcoin’ initiative

Turkey bans use crypto payments, assets

Visa pilot program allows payment settlements using cryptocurrency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
Top Content
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge UAE suspends all flights from India due to coronavirus surge
Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May Saudi Arabia travel ban on 20 countries to remain when flights resume in mid-May
It’s time for Abrahamic faiths to reclaim religion from fascism and unite in peace It’s time for Abrahamic faiths to reclaim religion from fascism and unite in peace
India hospital fire kills 13 COVID-19 patients: Official India hospital fire kills 13 COVID-19 patients: Official
Iran still sends weapons to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, says top US general for Middle East Iran still sends weapons to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, says top US general for Middle East
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More