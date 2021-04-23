.
.
.
.
Language

US will not be drawn into military confrontation with Iran: CENTCOM chief

CENTCOM chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie speaks to reporters at the Pentagon, April 22, 2021. (Screengrab)
CENTCOM chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie speaks to reporters at the Pentagon, April 22, 2021. (Screengrab)
US foreign policy

US will not be drawn into military confrontation with Iran: CENTCOM chief

“We know that, in fact, Iran does continue to ship arms to Hezbollah in Lebanon with an aim to build capabilities that could strike Israel to the south," Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said

Followed Unfollow

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United States will not be drawn into a military confrontation with Iran, and Tehran’s nuclear program moves are “not irreversible,” the top US military commander for the Middle East said Thursday.

Asked about deterring Iran, Central Command chief Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said nothing Tehran had done related to enriching uranium needed for a nuclear weapon was final. “They’ve done nothing that is irreversible,” the US general told reporters during a briefing at the Pentagon.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But McKenzie warned that Iran continued to threaten the stability of the Middle East and voiced concerns over Iran's missile program.

The US general said Washington continued to provide Saudi Arabia “defensive support” because it is under attack “typically at least every other day, sometimes more than once a day … from Yemen.”

“So, the principal thing I do with the Saudis is I give them advance notice when I’m able to do that,” he said.

Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia jeopardizing Yemen peace efforts: US State Department Gulf Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia jeopardizing Yemen peace efforts: US State Department

Asked about Lebanon, McKenzie commended the Lebanese army and expressed continued support for arming the Lebanese Armed Forces.

“It is a good relationship with the Lebanese Armed Forces, and it’s a relatively inexpensive relationship … and we view them as one of the few institutions in that country that really is a pillar of stability. So it’s important to keep that relationship alive so we will continue to work that very hard,” he said.

Pentagon worried about situation in Lebanon, studying ways to help army Middle East Lebanon crisis Pentagon worried about situation in Lebanon, studying ways to help army

But Lebanon’s Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed militia, is a constant concern to the US, he said. “We know that, in fact, Iran does continue to ship arms to Hezbollah in Lebanon with an aim to build capabilities that could strike Israel to the south. All those things are very concerning to me,” McKenzie said.

Read more: US troops in Afghanistan begin shipping equipment out of country in pullout prep

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
Top Content
Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media  Horrific murder of Kuwaiti woman during Ramadan causes uproar on social media 
Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’ Iran’s IRGC releases drone footage of US aircraft carrier and ‘suicide drone test’
Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere Israel no longer wants AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, seeks to send order elsewhere
Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts Wall Street starts to see weakness emerge in Bitcoin’s trading charts
Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital Oxygen supply disruption kills 22 COVID-19 patients in Western India hospital
Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says Syrian anti-aircraft missile strikes southern Israel, military says
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More