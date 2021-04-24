.
.
.
.
Language

Armenians all over the world welcome US recognition of genocide: PM Pashinyan

FILE PHOTO: Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (File photo: Reuters)
Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. (File photo: Reuters)

Armenians all over the world welcome US recognition of genocide: PM Pashinyan

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan told US President Joe Biden in a letter on Saturday that recognition of the genocide is a matter of security to Armenia, especially after events that took place in the region last year when a war in Nagorno-Karabakh broke out.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden said on Saturday that the 1915 massacres and forced deportation of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide.

“Armenians all over the world met with great enthusiasm and welcomed recognition of genocide,” Pashinyan said in the letter to Biden published on his website.

Read more:

Turkey ‘entirely rejects’ US recognition of 1915 Armenian genocides

Biden calls Turkey’s Erdogan for first time, ahead of US move on Armenian Genocide

US President Biden officially says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling
President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’ President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’
Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia
Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19 Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19
Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma
Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered: Military Debris from missing Indonesian submarine recovered: Military
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More