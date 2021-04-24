Iran fuel tanker attacked by drone off Syria: Monitor

An Iranian tanker was attacked off the Syrian coast Saturday, sparking a fire, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.
State news agency SANA quoted the oil ministry as saying the fire erupted after “what was believed to be an attack by a drone from the direction of Lebanese waters.”
