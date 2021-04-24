.
.
.
.
Language

Iran fuel tanker attacked by drone off Syria: Monitor

A crew member raises the Iranian flag on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. (Reuters)
A file photo shows a crew member raises the Iranian flag on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1 in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. (Reuters)

Iran fuel tanker attacked by drone off Syria: Monitor

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

An Iranian tanker was attacked off the Syrian coast Saturday, sparking a fire, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

State news agency SANA quoted the oil ministry as saying the fire erupted after “what was believed to be an attack by a drone from the direction of Lebanese waters.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israel says it strikes targets in Syria in response to missile attack near Dimona

Israel says it hit 50 targets in Syria in 2020 including govt, Iran, Hezbollah forces

Iran still sends weapons to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, says top US general for Middle East

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland Saudi Arabia appoints third female ambassador Inas al-Shahwan to Sweden and Iceland
Top Content
Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling Saudi Arabia announces ban on fruits, vegetables from Lebanon due to drug smuggling
President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’ President Macron says France won’t give in to ‘Islamist terrorism’
Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia
Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19 Airfares soar, private jets in demand as rich Indians flee COVID-19
Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma Drone footage shows camels amid desert flash floods in Saudi Arabia’s Al Khurma
Three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip over southern Israel Three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip over southern Israel
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More