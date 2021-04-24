PM Netanyahu calls for ‘calm’ after clashes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called for “calm on all sides” after several nights of clashes in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem between police and Palestinians.

“First of all we want to ensure that law and order are respected... now we demand compliance with the law and I call for calm on all sides,” Netanyahu said in a statement after meeting high-ranking security officials to discuss the violence, which was the worst in years and injured dozens.

