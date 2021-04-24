Three rockets fired from the Gaza Strip over southern Israel

Three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel on Friday evening, the Israeli army said.

One of the rockets was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile shield and the other two landed near the security fence between Israel and the Gaza Strip, the army said in a statement.

The rocket attacks come as violent clashes involving far-right Jews, Palestinians, and police erupted Thursday and Friday night in Jerusalem, injuring more than 120.

Following these clashes, the most violent in recent years, the armed wing of Hamas, the Islamist movement in power in the Gaza Strip, on Friday lent its support to Palestinians in East Jerusalem.

“Know that behind you stands a strong resistance and ready (to fight),” said the Ezzedine al-Qassam brigades in a statement.

“The spark that you ignite today will be the fuse of the coming explosion in the face of the enemy,” said the armed wing of Hamas.

An enclave of two million inhabitants, the Gaza Strip has been subject to an Israeli blockade since Hamas took power in 2007.

Hamas and Israel clashed directly three times between 2008 and 2014.

Since then, rockets and incendiary balloons from Gaza and reprisal strikes by Israel against Hamas or the Islamic Jihad, the second armed Islamist group in the Palestinian enclave, have taken place sporadically.