US President Biden officially says 1915 massacres of Armenians constitute genocide

US President Joe Biden on Saturday said the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire constituted genocide, a historic declaration that is set to infuriate Turkey and potentially further damage frayed ties between the two NATO allies.

The largely symbolic move, breaking away from decades of carefully calibrated language from the White House, will likely to be celebrated by the Armenian diaspora in the US, but comes at a time when Ankara and Washington have deep policy disagreements over a host of issues.

Biden’s first telephone call with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday was “professional” and “straightforward”, the official told reporters, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

During the call, Biden told Erdogan he planned to make an announcement about the genocide statement, the official said, and that the state of US-Turkey ties, which has deteriorated sharply in the past two years, was also briefly discussed.

“The president has a desire to work closely with President Erdogan to address all of these issues, and that was why he suggested that they take the opportunity to meet in person when they’re both at the NATO summit in June to have a fulsome discussion on all of these issues,” the official said.

