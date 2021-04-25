Iraq PM suspends health minister after Baghdad hospital fire

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi suspended the health minister and referred him for investigation after a fire at a Baghdad hospital, a government statement said on Sunday.
A fire sparked by an oxygen tank explosion killed at least 82 people and injured 110 at a hospital in Baghdad on Saturday that had been equipped to house COVID-19 patients.
