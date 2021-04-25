Turkey summons US ambassador over Biden’s 1915 Armenian genocide recognition

Turkey’s foreign ministry said it summoned the US Ambassador to Ankara over President Joe Biden’s recognition of the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as a genocide, adding it had conveyed Turkey’s “strong reaction”.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Biden said on Saturday that the 1915 killings constituted genocide, a historic declaration that infuriated Turkey and further strained frayed ties between the two NATO allies.

In a statement, the ministry said deputy foreign minister Sedat Onal had told US Ambassador David Satterfield that the statement had no legal basis and that Ankara “rejected it, found it unacceptable and condemned in the stongest terms”. It said the statement had caused a “wound in ties that will be hard to repair”.

Read more:

Turkey ‘entirely rejects’ US recognition of 1915 Armenian genocides

Armenians all over the world welcome US recognition of genocide: PM Pashinyan

Biden declares 1915 Armenian genocide. What happened in 1915?