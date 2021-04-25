.
Turkey summons US ambassador over Biden’s 1915 Armenian genocide recognition

(FILES) This file photo taken on December 20, 2016 shows the US Embassy in Ankara, closed for the day after a shooting incident overnight that followed the assassination of the Russian ambassador in the Turkish capital. Turkey on October 9, 2017 urged the United States to reverse a decision to halt the issuing of all regular visas at American consulates in the country, in a row that risks a major crisis. Ankara hit back at the US move -- sparked by the arrest of an Istanbul consulate staffer -- with a similar halt by Turkey's missions in the US. Analysts warned the dispute risked becoming the most serious row between the two NATO allies in decades. (AFP)
This file photo taken on December 20, 2016 shows the US Embassy in Ankara. (File photo: AFP

Reuters

Turkey’s foreign ministry said it summoned the US Ambassador to Ankara over President Joe Biden’s recognition of the 1915 massacres of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire as a genocide, adding it had conveyed Turkey’s “strong reaction”.

Biden said on Saturday that the 1915 killings constituted genocide, a historic declaration that infuriated Turkey and further strained frayed ties between the two NATO allies.

In a statement, the ministry said deputy foreign minister Sedat Onal had told US Ambassador David Satterfield that the statement had no legal basis and that Ankara “rejected it, found it unacceptable and condemned in the stongest terms”. It said the statement had caused a “wound in ties that will be hard to repair”.

