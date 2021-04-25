US close to declaring Lebanon as a ‘paralyzed’ and ‘failed state’: Sources

The United States is close to declaring Lebanon as a completely paralyzed failed state, according to sources who spoke to Al Hadath.

“The Biden administration will deal with a government formed by the Lebanese, on a condition that it does not include Hezbollah,” sources who spoke to Al Arabiya’s sister channel Al Hadath have said.

Sources added that the Biden administration is currently “reviewing the Lebanese file with frustration.”

Lebanon is currently experiencing an unprecedented economic crisis predominantly caused by decades of corruption and mismanagement due to Lebanon’s sectarian system and the presence of armed non-state actor Hezbollah. The crisis was exacerbated by a massive explosion at the Port of Beirut last August, which left 300,000 displaced, over 2,000 injured, and at least 200 dead.

Under Secretary for Political Affairs David Hale met last week with Lebanese officials to “get the ball moving again” on the maritime border negotiations that the US has long tried to mediate, a senior Lebanese source told Al Arabiya English.

Hale, the number three official at the State Department, will soon be replaced by Victoria Nuland, and his trip to Lebanon was a chance to bid farewell to officials he has worked with over the years.

