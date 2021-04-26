.
British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe sentenced to one year in prison

An undated handout image released by the Free Nazanin campaign in London on June 10, 2016 shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (L) posing for a photograph with her daughter Gabriella. AFP
An undated handout image released by the Free Nazanin campaign in London on June 10, 2016 shows Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe (L) posing for a photograph with her daughter Gabriella. (AFP)

British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe sentenced to one year in prison

Yaghoub Fazeli, Al Arabiya English

Iran has sentenced British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe to one year in prison one month after she had completed a five-year prison sentence, her lawyer said on Monday.

The court also banned from leaving the country for one year.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe “was sentenced to one year in prison and one year ban from leaving the country on charges of propaganda against the regime,” Iranian news website Emtedad quoted her lawyer Hojjat Kermani as saying.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe will appeal her new sentence, Kermani said.

Iran released Zaghari-Ratcliffe at the end of her five-year prison sentence in March.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was arrested at a Tehran airport in April 2016 as she was about to leave Iran after visiting family in the country. She was later convicted of plotting to overthrow the regime in Tehran – charges which she denies.

Several dual and foreign nationals are currently under arrest in Iran.

Tehran is accused of arresting foreign nationals on trumped-up charges and using them as hostages in an effort to win concessions from other countries.

